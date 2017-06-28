Brandon Police Search For Suspects After Major Heist
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are searching for suspects after a major heist.
It happened sometime in the past two or three weeks in the 1100-block of Rosser Avenue.
Brandon police say the suspects forced their way into the building.
They then made off with $10,000 worth of new flooring and windows.
The items were still in the original packaging.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-729-2345, or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File