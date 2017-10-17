Brandon Police Recover Stolen Snowblower

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man was busted with a stolen snowblower.

It was taken from a shed in the 400-block of 6th Street back on October 5th.

Brandon police were able to identify a suspect and he had the snowblower in his possession when he was arrested Monday evening.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained By Crime.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in December.

The snowblower was seized and has since been returned to its owner.

Brandon police continue to investigate and a charge of Break and Enter could be laid.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File