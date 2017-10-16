banner20

Brandon Police Nab Cold Case Burglar

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon burglar has been apprehended thanks to forensic evidence.

The arrest comes over two years later in a break and enter investigation.

It happened back on May 21st, 2015 at a home in the 300-block of 7th Street.

The burglar gained entry through a window and made off with $500 worth of cash.

Brandon police say forensic evidence seized back then led them to a current inmate.

The 40-year-old suspect was being held at Brandon Correctional Centre on unrelated charges.

He was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with Break, Enter & Theft.

The accused will appear at a preliminary court hearing on Monday.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will bring you any updates.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

