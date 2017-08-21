Brandon Police Looking For Wanted Man

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help tracking down a wanted man.

The suspect allegedly attacked a woman by spraying “bear repellent” in her face.

It happened around 10:00am Sunday at a home in the 200-block of 5th Street.

The 22-year-old man who was carrying a machete knew the woman inside and was trying to get in.

She told him to go away, so he maced her. She did not require medical attention.

The victim called police, the man fled, and he’s been evading authorities ever since.

He’s wanted on a warrant for Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

No description of the man is available, but we’ll provide all updates as they become available.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File