Brandon Police Looking For Three Robbers

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help identifying three robbers.

It happened around 8:25pm Wednesday night at a business in the 100-block of 5th Street.

Brandon police say two suspects entered the store while a lookout waited outside.

They jumped the counter.

One suspect held the woman working there while the other pocketed $60 worth of merchandise.

Brandon police say the robbers did not produce weapons.

No injuries were reported.

The two suspects who entered the business are described as men between 5’6″ to 5’7″ in height, with heavier builds.

No other details are available at this time, but MyToba News will provide any updates as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of a crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File