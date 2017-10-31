Brandon Police Looking For Alleged Shoplifters

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help identifying these alleged shoplifters.

Investigators say they pocketed items from a Halloween store.

The pair were also captured on camera taking adult sex toys from Smitten.

It happened back on Friday, October 27th in the 1200 and 600-blocks of 18th Street, respectively.

The accused also had a small Scottish terrier dog with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File