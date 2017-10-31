Brandon Police Looking For Alleged Shoplifters
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help identifying these alleged shoplifters.
Investigators say they pocketed items from a Halloween store.
The pair were also captured on camera taking adult sex toys from Smitten.
It happened back on Friday, October 27th in the 1200 and 600-blocks of 18th Street, respectively.
The accused also had a small Scottish terrier dog with them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File