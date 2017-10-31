banner20

Brandon Police Looking For Alleged Shoplifters

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help identifying these alleged shoplifters.

Investigators say they pocketed items from a Halloween store.

The pair were also captured on camera taking adult sex toys from Smitten.

It happened back on Friday, October 27th in the 1200 and 600-blocks of 18th Street, respectively.

The accused also had a small Scottish terrier dog with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Charlie Brown
Video Of The Day – LEGGO Ferrari
Trailer: Helen Mirren Stars In Winchester Movie
Video Of The Day – Pumpkin Stop Motion

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.