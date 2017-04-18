Brandon Police Looking For Shed Burglar
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for the person who stole tools from a shed.
It happened Sunday or Monday in the 1100-block of Rosser Avenue East.
The latch on the lock had been pried off by the burglar.
The thief made off with a toolbox and tools worth $400.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).
Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a payout of up to $2,000.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Google Street View