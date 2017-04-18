Brandon Police Looking For Shed Burglar

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for the person who stole tools from a shed.

It happened Sunday or Monday in the 1100-block of Rosser Avenue East.

The latch on the lock had been pried off by the burglar.

The thief made off with a toolbox and tools worth $400.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a payout of up to $2,000.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View