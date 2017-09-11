Brandon Police Looking For Armed Robber

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for an alleged armed robber.

It happened around 10:00pm Sunday night in the 2300-block of Brandon’s Rosser Avenue.

The suspect, a man, entered the store carrying a bag.

He claimed there was a gun inside, demanded cash, and the cashier complied.

The suspect then fled on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.

Brandon police called in the K-9 unit, but they weren’t able to track down the robber.

He’s described as Caucasian and 6’0″ tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a dark grey sweater, grey gloves, blue jeans, and had a mark covering the lower half of his face.

The suspect also had a tear drop tattoo under his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File