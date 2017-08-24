Brandon Police Look For 2nd Home Shooting Suspect

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges after a firearm was discharged inside an apartment.

It happened around 10:30pm Wednesday at a home in the 600-block of 18th Street.

Two suspects, the woman and a man, confronted a man who lives there.

The suspect male pulled out a gun and discharged it inside the home.

The victim was able to push the pair out of his home.

He received a minor head injury in the attack.

The pair fled the area but police caught up with the woman a short time later.

She remains behind bars.

Police continue to investigate and there’s no word of a man in custody.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File