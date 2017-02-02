Brandon Police Investigate Two Purse Snatchings

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 2nd

BRANDON, MB — Brandon police report two purse snatchings Wednesday.

The first case happened at 2:30am in the area of Frederick Street and Park Avenue.

The victim was walking when two males approached her and demanded her purse.

She refused, so they punched her in the head and took it.

Her purse contained personal items and prescription medication.

The woman received minor face injuries.

Second case

The second happened around 9:45am in the 800-block of Pacific Avenue in Brandon.

A 26-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by a man and woman.

The victim tried to leave when the suspect woman started an argument with her, but she slipped on some ice.

The angry woman then started to assault the victim, giving her minor injuries.

Police say her purse also contained personal items and prescription medication.

Neither victim required medical attention.

Brandon police do not believe the cases are connected.

