Brandon Police Investigate Two Break & Enters

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 21st, 2017 at 6:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating two break and enters.

The first happened around 11:20pm Wednesday at a home on Cornell Bay.

Police say the resident came home and found someone broke in through a window.

Jewelry, medication, and tobacco products were taken.

Garage Tools

The other happened around 7:25am Thursday at a garage in the 300-block of 7th Street.

According to the homeowner, a reciprocating saw, drill, drill bits, nail gun, and boxes of other electrical tools were stolen.

There were no suspects or witnesses reported in either break and enter.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
