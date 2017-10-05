banner20

Brandon Police Investigate Sex Assault Between Inmates

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 minutes ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating a sexual assault behind bars.

It happened between two male inmates on September 18th at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The victim reported it on September 25th.

He said he was choked until he was knocked unconscious.

The suspect then pulled down the victim’s pants and touched him inappropriately.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with Sexual Assault, Assault, and Choking to Overcome Resistance.

He will appear at a hearing in court Thursday.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Robbery Victim Dies In Winnipeg
5-Year-Old Child Among Six People Hospitalized After Brandon Crash
Brandon ‘My City’ App now Available
Dauphin Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.