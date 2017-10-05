Brandon Police Investigate Sex Assault Between Inmates

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating a sexual assault behind bars.

It happened between two male inmates on September 18th at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The victim reported it on September 25th.

He said he was choked until he was knocked unconscious.

The suspect then pulled down the victim’s pants and touched him inappropriately.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with Sexual Assault, Assault, and Choking to Overcome Resistance.

He will appear at a hearing in court Thursday.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File