Brandon Police Investigate Failed Quad Theft

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 31st at 6:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for whoever tried to steal a quad and trailer.

It happened between 11:00pm Saturday and 7:30am Sunday in the 1200-block of 1st Street.

The homeowner told police his trailer had been moved and the license plate was gone.

He also noticed damage to the quad’s ignition and the registrations for the quad and trailer had been taken.

Brandon police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of the crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

