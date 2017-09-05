Brandon Police Hunting Armed Purse Snatcher

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help tracking down a purse snatcher.

It happened just before 1:45pm Monday afternoon outside a business in Brandon’s downtown.

A woman exited the store when she was confronted by a man with a knife.

He demanded she hand over her purse and she complied.

The suspect grabbed a bike and fled eastbound on Rosser Avenue.

Brandon police say the woman called 911 right away but officers were not able to locate a suspect matching the description.

She was not injured and did not require medical treatment.

The accused is described as a short Aboriginal man with a small build.

An investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File