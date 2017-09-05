banner20

Brandon Police Hunting Armed Purse Snatcher

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 5th at 6:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help tracking down a purse snatcher.

It happened just before 1:45pm Monday afternoon outside a business in Brandon’s downtown.

A woman exited the store when she was confronted by a man with a knife.

He demanded she hand over her purse and she complied.

The suspect grabbed a bike and fled eastbound on Rosser Avenue.

Brandon police say the woman called 911 right away but officers were not able to locate a suspect matching the description.

She was not injured and did not require medical treatment.

The accused is described as a short Aboriginal man with a small build.

An investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Man Behind Bars After Breaking Man’s Nose
Portage La Prairie Woman Found Passed Out In Car At Stop Sign
Three Brandon Garages Broken Into
Underage Sex Charges For Brandon Man

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.