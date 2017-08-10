banner20

Brandon Police Hunt Armed Robber

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 15 minutes ago

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for an armed robber.

It happened just after 11:00pm Wednesday at a store in the 500-block of 1st Street.

The suspect allegedly entered the business and pointed a handgun at the lone employee.

He fled southbound a short time later with the cash drawer which police recovered outside.

The robber is described as a man in a dark-coloured hoodie and blue jeans.

He was wearing blue gloves and had a mask over his face.

Brandon police combed the area but weren’t able to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of the crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

