Brandon Police Find Winnipeg Man In Closet

BRANDON, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after hiding from Brandon police in a closet.

It happened around 10:23am Monday at an apartment unit in the 700-block of 10th Street.

Brandon police responded to reports of people fighting.

They knocked on the door and spoke to a woman who said she was alone.

Officers ended up searching the unit and found the 42-year-old.

He has several court orders: don’t speak with the woman, don’t visit her home, and don’t go to Brandon.

The accused was arrested and charged with Breach of Recognizance and Breach of Undertaking.

He spent the night at Brandon Correctional Centre and will appear in court Tuesday.

The man remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File