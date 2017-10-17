banner20

Brandon Police Find Winnipeg Man In Closet

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 17th, 2017 at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

BRANDON, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after hiding from Brandon police in a closet.

It happened around 10:23am Monday at an apartment unit in the 700-block of 10th Street.

Brandon police responded to reports of people fighting.

They knocked on the door and spoke to a woman who said she was alone.

Officers ended up searching the unit and found the 42-year-old.

He has several court orders: don’t speak with the woman, don’t visit her home, and don’t go to Brandon.

The accused was arrested and charged with Breach of Recognizance and Breach of Undertaking.

He spent the night at Brandon Correctional Centre and will appear in court Tuesday.

The man remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Accessible Arenas in Brandon’s Keystone Centre
Brandon Man Arrested After Court No-Show
Brandon Police Nab Cold Case Burglar
Wanted Woman Arrested & Charged In Brandon

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.