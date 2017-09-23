Brandon Police Find Meth In Car Without Plates, Arrest Three
BRANDON, MB – Two people are in custody after a traffic stop early in the morning.
At 3:23, Brandon Police pulled over a vehicle with no license plates in the 800 block of 9th St.
The driver – a 29-year-old Brandon woman, was found to be wanted on an arrest warrant and was breaching conditions. She was arrested and taken to BCC.
A 20-year-old female passenger from Erickson was arrested for breaching conditions, as she had a cell phone despite an order to the contrary.
Yet another passenger – a 20-year-old male with no fixed address – was arrested for breaching conditions of a recognizance order. The man had a backpack which contained a large amount of crystal meth, a scale, packaging material, and score sheets which indicated he was involved in trafficking.
Police also found a knife and expandable baton in the backpack.
The man was arrested and appeared in court this morning on multiple charges.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News