Brandon Police Find Meth In Car Without Plates, Arrest Three

BRANDON, MB – Two people are in custody after a traffic stop early in the morning.

At 3:23, Brandon Police pulled over a vehicle with no license plates in the 800 block of 9th St.

The driver – a 29-year-old Brandon woman, was found to be wanted on an arrest warrant and was breaching conditions. She was arrested and taken to BCC.

A 20-year-old female passenger from Erickson was arrested for breaching conditions, as she had a cell phone despite an order to the contrary.

Yet another passenger – a 20-year-old male with no fixed address – was arrested for breaching conditions of a recognizance order. The man had a backpack which contained a large amount of crystal meth, a scale, packaging material, and score sheets which indicated he was involved in trafficking.

Police also found a knife and expandable baton in the backpack.

The man was arrested and appeared in court this morning on multiple charges.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News