Brandon Police Charge Meth Users

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — Two people in Brandon are facing charges for stealing cash and carrying meth.

It happened Sunday morning around 7:09am at a business in the 300-block of Brandon’s 10th Street.

Staff reported a man had just made off with a cash box containing a small amount of money.

He was observed fleeing the business east bound on Lorne Avenue.

The K9 Unit was called in and tracked the suspect down to a home in the 300-block of 6th Street.

Brandon police waited for him to leave the home and searched the suspect outside.

They recovered brass knuckles and a small amount of drugs.

A 41-year-old Brandon man has been charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Brandon police also checked a 30-year-old woman as she left the home.

She had a small quantity of drugs on her as well and was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Both suspects were released on a promise to appear in court on December 14th.

