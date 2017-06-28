banner20

Brandon Police Catch Up With Armed Robber

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 28th at 12:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police have caught up with an armed robber Tuesday.

A 27-year-old Brandon man was apprehended in Regina, Saskatchewan on a separate matter.

He is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Uttering Threats
  • Forcible Confinement Extortion
  • Disguise with Intent
  • Breach of Probation
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused is behind bars in Brandon.

He will appear at a preliminary hearing in court on Wednesday morning.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will bring you updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Bell-Wright case adjourned to April 22nd
Winnipeg Police Arrest Cavalier Drive Robber
WPS Canine Unit snags armed fast-food bandit
Brandon Woman In Hospital After Boyfriend Breaks In

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.