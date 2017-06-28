Brandon Police Catch Up With Armed Robber

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police have caught up with an armed robber Tuesday.

A 27-year-old Brandon man was apprehended in Regina, Saskatchewan on a separate matter.

He is facing a slew of charges, including:

Armed Robbery

Uttering Threats

Forcible Confinement Extortion

Disguise with Intent

Breach of Probation

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused is behind bars in Brandon.

He will appear at a preliminary hearing in court on Wednesday morning.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will bring you updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File