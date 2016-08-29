Brandon police busy with weekend break-ins

BRANDON — Police were kept busy with several break and enters and vehicle thefts.

The first happened Sunday morning around 9:00am in the 300-block of 14th Street.

Police were called by the landlord who said the main door to the building was forced open.

A side entrance to an apartment had also been broken into.

The suspect(s) made off with a television from the home.

Police say they also tried to steal a vehicle parked at the residence.

Noon hour vehicle theft

The second incident involved a vehicle theft from behind an apartment building.

It happened shortly into the noon lunch hour Sunday in the 200-block of McDiarmid Drive.

Police say the 2006 Pontiac Torrent was last seen around 6:00am in the building’s parking lot.

It was recovered around 7:30pm in the Keystone Centre’s parking lot.

Police officers have towed it into custody to conduct a forensic examination of the vehicle.

Garage break-in

Brandon Police Service also had to deal with a garage and shed break-in.

It happened over the weekend at a home in the 100-block of 25th Street.

Police say nothing was stolen from these locations.

The doors to both structures did sustain some minor damage.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca