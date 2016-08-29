Brandon police busy with weekend break-ins
BRANDON — Police were kept busy with several break and enters and vehicle thefts.
The first happened Sunday morning around 9:00am in the 300-block of 14th Street.
Police were called by the landlord who said the main door to the building was forced open.
A side entrance to an apartment had also been broken into.
The suspect(s) made off with a television from the home.
Police say they also tried to steal a vehicle parked at the residence.
Noon hour vehicle theft
The second incident involved a vehicle theft from behind an apartment building.
It happened shortly into the noon lunch hour Sunday in the 200-block of McDiarmid Drive.
Police say the 2006 Pontiac Torrent was last seen around 6:00am in the building’s parking lot.
It was recovered around 7:30pm in the Keystone Centre’s parking lot.
Police officers have towed it into custody to conduct a forensic examination of the vehicle.
Garage break-in
Brandon Police Service also had to deal with a garage and shed break-in.
It happened over the weekend at a home in the 100-block of 25th Street.
Police say nothing was stolen from these locations.
The doors to both structures did sustain some minor damage.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca