Brandon Police Bulletins For Thursday, February 2nd

BRANDON, MB — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Thursday, February 2nd:

Repeated 911 Calls

A 28-year-old woman spent the night in jail after calling 911 repeatedly for no reason.

Police say the heavily intoxicated woman placing the calls from several locations Wednesday afternoon.

She was finally tracked down by officers inside a business in the 1100-block of 18th Street.

Police detained her at the Brandon Correctional Centre under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

The woman was released from custody once she sobered up.

Breach of Probation

A 34-year-old man was arrested after a warrant was issued for him breaching probation.

Police tracked him down Tuesday afternoon and charged the suspect.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in March.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News