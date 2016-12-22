Brandon Police Bulletins For Thursday, December 22nd

Handcuffs, Jury, Court, Arrest, Suspect, cuffs
Andrew McCrea
Posted: December 22nd at 4:30pm brandon, Featured, NEWS

BRANDON, MB — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Thursday, December 22nd:

Warrants

Two suspects have been arrested on outstanding warrants for separate incidents.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court next year.

Breach of Peace

Two people spent the night behind bars Tuesday night.

Police arrested the suspects and charged both with Breach of Peace.

They were released the next day.

Saskatchewan Shoplifter

A 36-year-old Wawota, Saskatchewan woman is facing charges for shoplifting.

It happened Tuesday at a store on Brandon’s Victoria Avenue.

The woman was released on a promise to appear in court in February.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.