Brandon Police Bulletins For Thursday, December 22nd

BRANDON, MB — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Thursday, December 22nd:

Warrants

Two suspects have been arrested on outstanding warrants for separate incidents.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court next year.

Breach of Peace

Two people spent the night behind bars Tuesday night.

Police arrested the suspects and charged both with Breach of Peace.

They were released the next day.

Saskatchewan Shoplifter

A 36-year-old Wawota, Saskatchewan woman is facing charges for shoplifting.

It happened Tuesday at a store on Brandon’s Victoria Avenue.

The woman was released on a promise to appear in court in February.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News