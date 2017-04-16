Brandon Police Bulletins For Sunday, April 16th

BRANDON, MB. — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Sunday, April 16th:

Youth Pursuit

A 17-year-old Beresford girl is facing charges after a routine traffic stop.

Brandon police located her in a vehicle Saturday night around 10:30pm.

They were aware she was wanted on a warrant for Breach of Probation.

Police tried to arrest her, but she fled on foot. She was apprehended after a brief pursuit.

The girl has been charged and turned over to the RCMP, who later returned her home.

Looking for me?

A 32-year-old Brandon woman turned herself in after learning she was suspected of stealing.

Police had been investigating the theft from a business in the 800-block of 18th Street North on April 10th.

The accused was charged with Theft Under $5,000 and released on a promise to appear.

Removal Request

Brandon police were called to remove a heavily intoxicated man from a home.

It happened just after midnight Sunday at a residence in the 200-block of 8th Street.

The 48-year-old, who had court orders to abstain from consuming alcohol, had been drinking there and wouldn’t leave.

Police charged him with Breach of Undertaking and detained him at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He was held in the drunk tank to sober up and will be released once sober on a promise to appear.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

