Brandon Police Bulletins For Saturday, February 4th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 4th at 6:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Saturday, February 4th:

Shoplifting

A 43-year-old Brandon woman faces charges for trying to shoplift $421.00 worth of stuff.

Staff detained her at the store in the 900-block of Victoria Avenue around 3:00pm Friday.

The woman was arrested and charged with Theft Under $5,000.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Bear Spray Boy

A 15-year-old Brandon boy is facing fresh charges for breaching court orders.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 100-block of 5th Street around 4:45am Saturday.

Officers searched the suspect and found he was carrying bear spray.

The boy was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, breaching his undertaking, and breaching probation order.

He was detained in jail ahead of a court appearance Saturday.

Drunk tank

A 41-year-old Brandon man spent the morning sobering up in the drunk tank.

He was allegedly causing a disturbance in the 100-block of McTavish Avenue.

Police detained him under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

