Brandon Police Bulletins For Good Friday
BRANDON, MB. — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Friday, April 14th:
Sibling Rivalry
A 15-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges for macing his sister.
It happened around 1:30am Friday at a home in the 600-block of McDiarmid Drive.
Police tracked him down a short time later and charged him with assault with a weapon.
He was released on a promise to appear in court in May.
Hooligans
Brandon police were called around 3:15am Friday morning to complaints of kids yelling.
It happened in the 300-block of 16th Street.
An intoxicated 18-year-old man was located nearby.
He had a court order to abstain from alcohol.
Police charged him with Breach of Undertaking and released him on a promise to appear in court in May.
Corral The Crooks
Two Brandon women are charged criminally after trying to shoplift.
It happened Thursday around 3:30pm at Brandon’s Corral Centre.
The women were captured by police in the parking lot with $237 worth of merchandise.
They are both charged with theft under $5,000 and were released on a promise to appear in court in June.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File