Brandon Police Bulletins For Good Friday

BRANDON, MB. — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Friday, April 14th:

Sibling Rivalry

A 15-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges for macing his sister.

It happened around 1:30am Friday at a home in the 600-block of McDiarmid Drive.

Police tracked him down a short time later and charged him with assault with a weapon.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in May.

Hooligans

Brandon police were called around 3:15am Friday morning to complaints of kids yelling.

It happened in the 300-block of 16th Street.

An intoxicated 18-year-old man was located nearby.

He had a court order to abstain from alcohol.

Police charged him with Breach of Undertaking and released him on a promise to appear in court in May.

Corral The Crooks

Two Brandon women are charged criminally after trying to shoplift.

It happened Thursday around 3:30pm at Brandon’s Corral Centre.

The women were captured by police in the parking lot with $237 worth of merchandise.

They are both charged with theft under $5,000 and were released on a promise to appear in court in June.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File