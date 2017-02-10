Brandon Police Bulletins For Friday, February 10th

BRANDON, MB — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Friday, February 10th:

Domestic Assault

A 44-year-old Brandon man is facing two counts of assault after a fight with his wife.

The victim called police to say the accused pushed her and bit her finger.

It happened Thursday morning at a home in the 100-block of Clement Drive.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Her husband will be in court in March.

Pants Down

Brandon police caught this 24-year-old man with his pants down.

They were called Thursday evening to the 100-block of 9th Avenue over reports of an intoxicated man.

The pantless suspect was loitering, so police charged him with breach of peace.

He was detained in the drunk tank at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He was released Friday once sober.

Not Welcome Here

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police outside a home on Alpine Bay.

The residents called 911 because the accused was very drunk and not welcome there.

Police arrived around 8:30pm Thursday and charged the man with breach of peace.

He was thrown in the drunk tank and released after he sobered up.

Tough Guy

A 39-year-old man is facing charges after a bar called police and told them a patron was trying to start fights.

It happened just after 11:30pm Thursday at a downtown establishment.

The man was arrested and charged with breach of peace.

He spent the night in the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank sobering up.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News