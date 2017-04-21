Brandon Police Bulletins For Friday, April 21st

BRANDON, MB. — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Friday, April 21st:

Fatal Attraction

A 32-year-old Brandon man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

It happened around 1:15pm Thursday afternoon in the 700-block of Victoria Avenue.

The accused allegedly punched the victim in the face and stomach.

Police caught up with him walking down the street and charged the man with Domestic Assault and Uttering Threats.

They searched him and recovered a large machete and a cellphone despite court orders not to possess either.

He was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre and remains behind bars.

The victim received minor injuries from the attack.

Burning For You

Brandon police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious garage fire.

It happened around 2:48am Friday in the 300-block of 2nd Street.

The entire south end of the single-car garage was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished and damage is estimated at $15,000.

Officials believe the fire was intentionally set and are continuing the investigation.

Dinner For Schmucks

A 41-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for operating an illegal food establishment.

He was arrested Thursday evening at the 1000-block of Rosser Avenue eatery.

The suspect was previously charged and ordered to shut the place down, but he didn’t comply.

He is accused of Failing to Comply with Hazard Order and Operating a Food Establishment without a Permit.

The suspect was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He had a preliminary hearing Friday and remains behind bars- the jail cell kind.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File