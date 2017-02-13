Brandon Police Bulletins For February 13th

BRANDON, MB. — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Monday, February 13th:

Breach of Undertaking

A 45-year-old Brandon woman is facing charges for causing a disturbance.

It happened Sunday evening in the 900-block of Rosser Avenue.

Police say the intoxicated suspect had court orders not to consume alcohol.

The woman was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

She will be released on a promise to appear in court in March once she sobers up.

Breach of Peace

A 22-year-old Brandon man is facing charges after causing trouble at a watering hole.

It happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the 1900-block of Richmond Avenue.

The man was arrested and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Brandon police say the suspect will be released once he sobers up.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Brandon Police Service, Facebook