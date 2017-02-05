Brandon, MB – Check out the latest Brandon Police bulletins:

Theft of Snowmobile and Trailer

Saturday morning, Brandon police got a report of the theft of a snowmobile and trailer being stolen from a home on Basswood Bay.

The trailer is described as being home made, with a black frame and four wooden side walls. It is built of cedar.

The stolen snow machine is described as a Ski-doo MXZ800, black and yellow, without a motor. There are no suspects or witnesses to the theft.

Breach of Recognizance Order

Saturday afternoon, a 49-year-old Brandon man was arrested by police. Police had been called to the residence at the 2200 block of Rosser for a noisy party complaint.

The man was under a court order to reside in Winnipeg. He has been released and will appear in court on April 3rd, 2017.

Other Arrests

3 people were arrested and detained for Breach of the Peace

1 person was arrested and detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act

1 person was arrested by the Neepawa RCMP on a Warrant held by Brandon police for a charge of Breach of Probation. The person was released from custody to appear in Brandon court on March 06 th .

. 1 person was arrested for being “Disorderly in or about a Licensed Premise” under the LGCA.

Anyone with information on any unsolved crime is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-(TIPS) 8477, www.brandoncrimestoppers.com or by texting BCSTIP and your message to CRIMES (274637). Crime Stoppers pays up to $2000.00 cash for information that leads to the solution of a crime.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News