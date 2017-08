BRANDON, MB – Brandon Police have nabbed a fraudster.

A 34-year-old Brandon woman used the identification of another person to get a bank card, and then took money out of the victims account.

Interestingly, the suspect was arrested for Personation with four counts of Intent & Fraud Under $5000, but was already in the Brandon Correctional Centre on other charges.

She appeared in court today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News