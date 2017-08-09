banner20

Brandon Police Arrest Drunk Guy After Fight

Brandon Police
Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 9th at 7:38pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Brandon Police responded to a report of a fight on 10th Street & Princess Avenue.

As police arrived, a group ran away, and one male was apprehended.

The male was found to be drunk, despite being under conditions to abstain from alcohol.

He was also found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest for mischief to property under $5000, and failing to attend court.

The 17-year-old was arrested and lodged at the Brandon Correctional Centre to appear in court today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

 

 

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Man Climbs Through Window And Assaults Brandon Woman
Brandon Man Arrested After Fight
Drunk Driver Gives False Name, Gets Arrested In Brandon
Brandon Holding Open House On City Expansion

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.