Brandon Police Arrest Drunk Guy After Fight

BRANDON, MB – Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Brandon Police responded to a report of a fight on 10th Street & Princess Avenue.

As police arrived, a group ran away, and one male was apprehended.

The male was found to be drunk, despite being under conditions to abstain from alcohol.

He was also found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest for mischief to property under $5000, and failing to attend court.

The 17-year-old was arrested and lodged at the Brandon Correctional Centre to appear in court today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News