Brandon Pair Charged After Drunken Disturbance

BRANDON, MB. — Two people in Brandon are facing charges for causing a drunken disturbance.

It happened around 11:00pm Thursday night at a home in the 2300-block of Brandon Avenue.

Brandon police were called after the intoxicated man and woman started causing trouble.

Officers removed them from the home and discovered the man had court orders to abstain from drinking alcohol.

The 29-year-old Pipestone, Manitoba man was charged with Breach of Recognizance.

The 29-year-old woman was charged with Breach of Peace.

Both were detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The man will appear in court Friday while the woman was released on a promise to appear once she sobered up.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File