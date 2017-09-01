Brandon Mother Abandons Baby & Stroller

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon mother is under investigation after allegedly abandoning her infant.

It happened just after 6:50am Thursday in Brandon’s downtown area.

A passerby noticed the 18-month-old girl alone in a stroller.

The woman stayed with the baby for 15-minutes before finally calling police.

ID was located for two suspects and one is believed to be the child’s mother.

The girl has since been handed over to CFS.

Police say the mother eventually reported the girl missing later in the afternoon.

Charges are pending against the accused. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time, but Brandon police promise to update us.

We’ll have coverage here at MyToba News as soon as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File