Brandon Mother Abandons Baby & Stroller

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 1st at 3:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon mother is under investigation after allegedly abandoning her infant.

It happened just after 6:50am Thursday in Brandon’s downtown area.

A passerby noticed the 18-month-old girl alone in a stroller.

The woman stayed with the baby for 15-minutes before finally calling police.

ID was located for two suspects and one is believed to be the child’s mother.

The girl has since been handed over to CFS.

Police say the mother eventually reported the girl missing later in the afternoon.

Charges are pending against the accused. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time, but Brandon police promise to update us.

We’ll have coverage here at MyToba News as soon as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Man Grabs Winnipeg Woman And Child
Brandon Woman Stalks Two Others Downtown
Pregnant Toronto woman fatally shot – baby in critical condition
Brandon man arrested for punching pregnant girlfriend

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.