Brandon Meth Dealer Caught In Traffic Stop

BRANDON, MB. — A 31-year-old Brandon man is facing charges after a routine traffic stop.

It happened Thursday night at 8:19pm on Provincial Highway 10.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered 200-grams of meth, $300 cash, an open box of 7mm bullets, and a gun magazine loaded with three 7mm bullets.

The driver was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Proceeds of Crime, and Unsafe Storage of Ammunition.

He was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre for court Friday morning.

The accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File