Brandon men charged with trafficking and weapons possession

Three men have been charged with several drug and weapons related charges following an incident on Wednesday evening at a hotel in Brandon’s north end. Shortly after seven pm, hotel staff called police requesting assistance in evicting guests causing a disturbance. Officers arrived at the hotel and caught two men running from the hotel. They entered the room where the men were staying in order to evict a third man inside. In the room, officers located what is believed to be cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia including scales. Several weapons were also found including a knife, a pool ball in a sock and a collapsible baton.

One of the man who ran from the lobby was observed throwing away small baggies as he ran. The Police Service Dog unit attended and was able to find several baggies containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine. A 24 year old Brandon resident, is being charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. One of the men who ran from lobby, a 22 year old Brandon resident, had threatened a hotel staff member with keys held through his fist like spikes and is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and two counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. The third man, a 21 year old Minnedosa resident, is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. All three were lodged at Brandon Correctional Center and will be released to appear in court in October.

-Staff, Mytoba News