Brandon Man Wanted By Police After Assaulting Three Women

BRANDON, MB – A 21-year-old Brandon man is on the run and wanted by police after assaulting three women.

Around 7:45 am, police got a report that a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend at a residence on Cornell Bay.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The victim said the suspect forced his way into the residence around 6:30 am, and punched her several times in the face and the head.

A female friend of the victim tried to intervene to stop the attack, and the suspect threw a beer can and hit her in the mouth.

At 11:18 am, another woman contacted police reporting that at 2:30 am, the same man had sexually and physically assaulted her in a residence at the 1200 Block of 9th Street. She reported that the suspect attempted to kiss her and touch her in an inappropriate way. He then forced her to the floor and got on top of her.

When she attempted to push him off, he punched her in the face.

A friend of the victim intervened and the suspect was forced out of the residence, stealing a cell phone on his way out.

The suspects whereabouts are unknown, and a warrant has been issued his arrest for Domestic Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Sexual Assault, and Theft Under $5000.

All three victims suffered injuries in the attacks, but did not require medical attention.

-MyToba News