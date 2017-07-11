banner20

Brandon Man Violates Restraining Order

Brandon Police Bulletins
Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is in trouble for violating a restraining order.

A woman called Brandon police at 11:37am Monday morning and said her ex-boyfriend was at her place.

The 28-year-old man was allegedly trying to get in through the back door of her McLeod Drive home.

Brandon police arrived, located the man, and placed him under arrest.

He has been charged with Breach of Court Orders.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in September.

