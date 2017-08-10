banner20

Brandon Man Takes Lotto Tickets, Purse

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A 30-year-old Brandon man is facing charges for stealing lottery tickets and a purse.

It happened back on July 28th at a store in the 1100-block of 1st Street.

Staff noticed the lotto tickets were missing and checked surveillance footage.

Brandon police identified him and tracked him down Wednesday.

Purse theft

The man was also connected to a crime the next day where a purse was stolen from vehicle parked behind a business in the 600-block of 18th Street.

He was already detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre being processed on other charges.

Brandon police upgraded those Wednesday to include Theft Under $5,000.

The accused will appear at a preliminary hearing in court Thursday.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

