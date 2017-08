BRANDON, MB. — A 31-year-old Brandon man is facing shoplifting charges.

It happened Wednesday at Brandon’s Corral Centre.

He allegedly walked out of the store with a computer and bedding.

The merchandise was allegedly worth $1,200.

He was later identified and police slapped him with a charge of Theft Under $5,000.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in September.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File