banner20

Brandon Man Pushes Pregnant Ex Down Stairs

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 31st, 2017 at 5:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

It happened around 9:00pm Monday night at a home on Maryland Avenue in Brandon’s south end.

Brandon police say the man got into a fight with his ex the night before and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

No injuries were reported and the woman did not seek medical treatment.

The 21-year-old accused was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.

He was also given orders not to contact his ex or visit her home.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Stolen Brandon Vehicle Turns Up In Sioux Valley
Vehicle Vandal In Brandon Caught By Police
Brandon Man Charged For Magic Mushrooms
Four People Charged With DUI In Brandon

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.