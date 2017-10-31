Brandon Man Pushes Pregnant Ex Down Stairs
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
It happened around 9:00pm Monday night at a home on Maryland Avenue in Brandon’s south end.
Brandon police say the man got into a fight with his ex the night before and pushed her down a flight of stairs.
No injuries were reported and the woman did not seek medical treatment.
The 21-year-old accused was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.
He was also given orders not to contact his ex or visit her home.
The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in November.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File