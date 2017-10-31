Brandon Man Pushes Pregnant Ex Down Stairs

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

It happened around 9:00pm Monday night at a home on Maryland Avenue in Brandon’s south end.

Brandon police say the man got into a fight with his ex the night before and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

No injuries were reported and the woman did not seek medical treatment.

The 21-year-old accused was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.

He was also given orders not to contact his ex or visit her home.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File