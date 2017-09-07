Brandon Man Maced By Garage Thieves

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon homeowner was pepper sprayed after catching two thieves in his garage.

It happened around 7:19am Thursday in the 800-block of 4th Street.

The victim told police two suspects cut the lock off his detached garage and he caught them trying to take three bicycles.

They fled empty handed after being caught and attacking the homeowner.

Brandon police patrolled the area but weren’t able to find the pair.

They’re described as Aboriginal males who are approximately 18-years-old.

Both were dressed in black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File