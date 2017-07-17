banner20

Brandon Man Grabs Daughter After Trying To Throw Wife Out Of Car

Brandon Police
Spencer Fernando
BRANDON, MB – A Brandon man is facing three charges of domestic assault after police responded to a report of a fight.

Once police arrived, they learned that the man had slapped his wife in the face during an argument. Afterwards, he grabbed and pulled his daughter to try and stop her from calling the police.

Earlier, the man had tried to throw his wife out of a stopped car.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody and has been lodged at the Brandon Correctional Center. He appeared in court today.

The victims did not require treatment.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

