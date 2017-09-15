Brandon Man Gave False Name To Cops & Claimed To Be Passenger After Flipping Vehicle

BRANDON, MB – Around 3:30 am this morning, Brandon Police responded to reports of a single vehicle accident in the south end of the city.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof, and a man and woman at the scene.

The man provided a false name to police, and both he and the woman claimed that the woman was driving.

However, upon investigating, police found that the man had been driving and got his real name.

The 21-year-old man was arrested for public mischief, and seemed to be under the influence. However, breath samples showed he was under the legal limit. Both he and the 22-year-old woman (who owns the vehicle), were charged with public mischief, and released to attend court in November.

The man was also charged with careless driving.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News