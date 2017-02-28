Brandon Man Wakes Up To Drunk Girl In Home
BRANDON, MB. — Imagine waking up and finding a drunk girl sitting on the stairs inside your house.
That happened to a homeowner in the 1600-block of 20th Street early Tuesday morning around 1:35am.
The man called Brandon police and said he was awoken by his dog barking wildly.
A very intoxicated 17-year-old girl fled before officers arrived.
She was located a short distance from the home.
The girl was charged with underage liquor consumption and detained overnight in the drunk tank at Brandon Correctional Centre.
She will be released once sober, though no word if she was discharged from custody yet.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Google Street View
Happened to me years ago . I woke up to a very drunk man standing at my bedroom door at 7am ( my husband had just left for work 1/2 hour before) and so I started screaming at him to get out. This woke my then 18 year old daughter who was madder than heck at being woken up at 7am and she came out the bedroom yelling at him also for waking her at this dam time in the morning and pushed him out of house and slammed the door and went back to bed. True story from 1997 . We laughed about it afterwards but it wasn’t funny at the time.