Brandon Man Wakes Up To Drunk Girl In Home

BRANDON, MB. — Imagine waking up and finding a drunk girl sitting on the stairs inside your house.

That happened to a homeowner in the 1600-block of 20th Street early Tuesday morning around 1:35am.

The man called Brandon police and said he was awoken by his dog barking wildly.

A very intoxicated 17-year-old girl fled before officers arrived.

She was located a short distance from the home.

The girl was charged with underage liquor consumption and detained overnight in the drunk tank at Brandon Correctional Centre.

She will be released once sober, though no word if she was discharged from custody yet.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View