Brandon Man Embezzled Company Accounts

Andrew McCrea
Posted: November 1st, 2017 at 6:30pm

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing fraud charges after a year-long investigation.

The investigation began in 2016.

Brandon police allege the 36-year-old suspect used company accounts to pay off his personal debts.

It happened between March and September 2016 while the man was employed by the business.

He has now been charged with one count of Fraud Over $5000.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court in December.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

