Brandon Man Drinks On Stranger’s Front Steps

BRANDON, MB. — It’s a weird place to grab an alcoholic drink.

Homeowners called police after noticing a man drinking on their front steps overnight.

It happened around 3:40am Sunday at a house on Aurora Crescent.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Brandon man, was violating court orders to abstain from alcohol.

Brandon police located him nearby.

He was arrested and charged with Breach of Probation.

The accused was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.

He will be released later in the day Sunday once he’s sober on a promise to appear in court.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File