Brandon Man Dies After Crashing Into Semi

RM OF WHITEHEAD, MB – A 31-year-old Brandon man is dead after crashing into a semi.

It happened this morning around 10:50 am, on Road 117 West – between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 1A in the RM of Whitehead.

A semi going southbound on Road 117 West slowed to turn into a driveway, when it was hit from behind by the van.

Blue Hills RCMP responded to the collision.

The 59-year-old male driver of the semi from the RM of Riverdale was not injured.

The Brandon man driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol or lack of seatbelt usage were factors in the crash.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News