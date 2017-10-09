Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Man Charged With Vehicle Vandalism

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 9th at 5:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 22-year-old Brandon man is facing charges after he allegedly threw rocks at cars.

It happened early Monday morning around 1:14am near the corner of 9th Street and Richmond Avenue.

Police were dispatched on several reports on unknown suspects damaging cars by throwing rocks at them.

They found a man in the 300-block of Aberdeen Avenue.

He had bolt cutters and a set of keys with a FOB inside a backpack.

The man was violating court orders issued in Winnipeg, including a curfew.

He was arrested and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of a court hearing Monday.

The suspect remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
