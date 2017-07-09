banner20

Brandon Man Charged For Throwing Coffee

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 16 seconds ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A case of fast food rage in Brandon.

Police say the suspect threw his hot beverage at an employee in a Brandon coffeehouse.

The worker was not injured.

A 52-year-old man was identified and arrested at his south end home Saturday afternoon.

He has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.

The accused was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He was released Sunday morning on a promise to appear at a September court date.

No other information is available at this time.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Police Catch Brazen Shoplifter
Brandon Police Investigate Stolen Vehicles
Brandon Car Thief Zips Above 130KM/H
Brandon Shopper Charged With Fraud

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.