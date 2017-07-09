Brandon Man Charged For Throwing Coffee
BRANDON, MB. — A case of fast food rage in Brandon.
Police say the suspect threw his hot beverage at an employee in a Brandon coffeehouse.
The worker was not injured.
A 52-year-old man was identified and arrested at his south end home Saturday afternoon.
He has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.
The accused was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
He was released Sunday morning on a promise to appear at a September court date.
No other information is available at this time.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File