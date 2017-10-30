Brandon Man Charged For Magic Mushrooms

Andrew McCrea
brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after police did a spot check on him.

It happened around 6:30am Sunday morning in Brandon’s North End.

Brandon police identified him and realized he had an arrest warrant for failing to attend for fingerprints.

He was searched and officers allegedly found 2.1-grams of magic mushrooms.

The 51-year-old man was charged with Warrant of Arrest for Fail to Attend for Finger Prints and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Brandon police say the accused was heavily intoxicated, so he was held at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.

The suspect was released once sober on a promise to appear in court in January.

